Adele Roberts
Credit: ITV

Adele Roberts is the tenth celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is the tenth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’. 

Revealing the news exclusively on ‘Lorraine’ today, Robert said: “It’s ‘bricking it on ice’ for me! I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away. I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back; I actually can’t wait for the glam!”  

Roberts is the ninth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBEactress Claire Sweeneyactress and singer Hannah SpearrittWest End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBETV personality Miles Nazaire‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig-Webbcomedian Lou Sanders and actor Ricky Norwood.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024. The final few celebrities are due to be announced in the coming days so we’ll bring you the news as soon as we have it.

