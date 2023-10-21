HomeTVStephen Lustig-Webb withdraws from 'Dancing On Ice' 2024 due to injury
Stephen Lustig-Webb
Credit: ITV

Stephen Lustig-Webb withdraws from ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024 due to injury

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘Gogglebox’ star has been forced to withdraw from ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024 due to an injury.

The TV star sustained a break to his left ankle during training and on the advice of the medical professionals has had to withdraw from the competition. A spokesperson for ‘Dancing on Ice’ said:

“Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training. He is still very much a part of the ‘Dancing On Ice’ family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.” 

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it is expected that another celebrity will be announced to take Lustig-Webb’s place in the competition.

‘Dancing on Ice’ will return to our screens in 2024 with a new crop of celebrities learning how to skate.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
