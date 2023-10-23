‘Dancing On Ice’ confirms professional skaters for 2024 series

‘Dancing On Ice’ has today confirmed the professional skater line-up for its forthcoming 2024 series.

The pros returning are Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Sylvain Longchambon and Tippy Packard. Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone will be returning to the show following a one series break; both first appeared on the show back in 2013.

Fan favourite Matt Evers has decided not to return to the show. He has appeared in fifteen series and been part of the professional line-up since the first series in 2006. Fellow series regulars Alexandra Schauman and Łukasz Różycki will also be taking a break from the forthcoming series.

Four brand new skaters will be joining the new series. They are:

Amani Fancy – Two time British national champion, has previously appeared on the German version of Dancing on Ice

Vanessa James – Six time French national champion who represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympic games

Annette Dytrt – Former German and Czech national champion, also appeared on the German version of Dancing on Ice

Simon Senecal – Former Armenian national champion and Winter Olympian

Karen Barber and Daniel Whiston will also return to the show as Head Coach and Creative Director respectively.

As the 2024 celebrities begin their intense training regime, the professional pairings will be revealed over the coming weeks.

‘Dancing on Ice’ is back on ITV1, STV and ITVX in 2024.