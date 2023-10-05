‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 is well underway and last weekend viewers said goodbye to Les Dennis, the first celeb to be voted off the show.

This weekend it’s the annual Movie Week, which promises to be a spectacular display of dazzling routines and creative costumes. The 14 remaining couples will bring classic films to life, as they take on hits from some of the biggest blockbusters, including ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Cabaret’, and many more.

Ahead of the weekend, the routines and songs have been revealed. Find out what your favourite couple will be dancing to:

Adam and Luba: Jive to ‘Take On Me’ from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Amanda and Giovanni: Rumba to ‘Out of Reach’ from ‘Bridget Jones’

Annabel and Johannes: Waltz to ‘Moon River’ from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Angela R and Kai: Quickstep to ‘Do-Re-Mi’ from ‘The Sound of Music’

Angela S and Carlos: Charleston to ‘Who’s Got The Pain?’ from ‘Damn Yankees’

Bobby and Dianne: Samba to ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Eddie and Karen: Couple’s Choice to Men in ‘Black’ from ‘Men in Black’

Ellie and Vito: Viennese Waltz to ‘Waiting On A Miracle’ from ‘Encanto’

Jody and Jowita: American Smooth to ‘Married Life’ from ‘Up’

Krishnan and Lauren: Charleston to ‘Money Money’ from ‘Cabaret’

Layton and Nikita: Viennese Waltz to ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’ from ‘Grease’

Nigel and Katya: Jive to ‘Batman Theme’ from ‘Batman’

Nikita and Gorka: Jive to ‘Kids in America’ from ‘Clueless’

Zara and Graziano: Paso Doble to ‘The Puss Suite’ from ‘Puss in Boots’

Tune in to BBC One on Saturday at 6.30pm to see all of the couples dance and see if you can guess who will be going home during the Sunday night results show.