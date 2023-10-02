‘Leave the World Behind’: see Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in new teaser

A teaser has been released for ‘Leave Nothing Behind’, the new film written and directed by Sam Esmail.

Based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, the film stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon. It is produced by Sam Esmail, p.g.a., Chad Hamilton, p.g.a, Julia Roberts, p.g.a, Marisa Yeres Gill, p.g.a, Lisa Gillan p.g.a, and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, and Rumaan Alam.

In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’), Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Evans) and Rose (Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers – G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) – arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

‘Leave the World Behind’ will be released in select cinemas on 24th November and on Netflix on 8th December 2023.