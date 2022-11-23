Your ultimate Country music Thanksgiving Spotify playlist

One of the biggest holidays in America is nearly upon us. Yes, it’s very nearly Black Friday, folks, and that means just one thing – the need to have the strength, fortitude and resilience to get through another family Thanksgiving! Whether it’s the stress of guests coming round, the kids, the need to impress or the fact that no-one will leave you alone just to watch the football, Thanksgiving can be a hard day for many people to cope with so what better way than to put on a Spotify playlist and let the whole house get swept away by some powerful, uplifting music.

We’ve put together the ultimate Spotify playlist for you to listen to so that your day can go smoothly. So, whether you are having the best day ever or something akin to the worst, you’ll love our mix of thankful and uplifting songs from some of the great and the good of Country music. We’ve thrown in a couple of curveballs, too, just to keep you on your feet! Enjoy, and have a terrific holiday!