Pet Shop Boys to re-release ‘Relentless’ for its 30th anniversary

Pet Shop Boys will release a special limited edition version of their album ‘Relentless’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Released on 20th October 2023 via Parlophone, ‘Relentless’ was originally released as part of the ‘Very Relentless’ album in 1993. That release was a limited edition version of the band’s fifth studio album ‘Very’, which spawned the hits ‘Can You Forgive Her?’ and ‘Go West’. At the time, ‘Relentless’ was made available as a rare standalone vinyl album, limited to just 500 copies, with the six tracks spread over three 12” singles.

This swiftly became one of the most sought-after Pet Shop Boys artefacts. The six tracks on ‘Relentless’ have not been available since the original release.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the ‘Relentless’ album will now be released in a new variety of formats including a limited-edition yellow vinyl complete with new artwork, available to buy exclusively via the Pet Shop Boys’ store, as well as a CD and a digital release. All are available from 20th October 2023 via Parlophone and can be pre-ordered now.

Pet Shop Boys commented: “This album was an experiment for us 30 years ago with its six new extended dance tracks. We’re very proud of it and delighted it’s now getting the stand-alone release it deserves.”

Credit: Parlophone

The full track-listing for ‘Relentless’ is:

My head is spinning

Forever in love

KDX 125

We came from outer space

The man who has everything

One thing leads to another

