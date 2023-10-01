Watch the teaser for Robbie Williams’ upcoming Netflix documentary

A teaser trailer has been released for Netflix’s upcoming 4-part documentary about the singer Robbie Williams.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.

Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.

Williams rose to fame in the 90s as part of Take That before departing the group and establishing himself as a huge solo star. With 12 studio albums under his belt and 59 singles, Williams is one of the UK’s most successful artists.

‘Robbie Williams’ is coming to Netflix soon. We’ll let you know the date as soon as it’s confirmed.