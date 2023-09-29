Gabrielle to release new album ‘A Place In Your Heart’ in May 2024

British singer-songwriter Gabrielle will release her eighth studio album ‘A Place In Your Heart’ on 10th May 2024 and it’s available to pre-order now.

The new album continues Gabrielle’s creative partnership with producer and co-writer Ian Barter (Paloma Faith, Amy Winehouse). The two have previously worked together on 2018’s Top 10 album ‘Under My Skin’ and 2021’s ‘Do It Again’, which charted at number 4 giving the singer her highest-charting album in 20 years.

Gabrielle says, “I really loved writing and recording the songs for this new album with Ian Barter. I hope you enjoy the record as much as I did making it and thank you for letting me have ‘A Place In Your Heart’ for the last 30 years.”

The track listing for ‘A Place In Your Heart’ is:

1. ‘Sorry’

2. ‘Miss You’

3. ‘Good Enough’

4. ‘Lifeline’

5. ‘A Place In Your Heart’

6. ‘Feel’

7. ‘Never’

8. ‘Rainbow’

9. ‘Change’

10. ‘Taken Over’

11. ‘Won’t Be There’

12. ‘Conquer’

Next month sees Gabrielle back on the road for the ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland headline tour. One of the biggest tours of her career, multiple shows were sold-out six months in advance – including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall – resulting in numerous dates being added to the schedule. While 27 of the 32 shows are either sold-out or almost sold-out, remaining tickets are available at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/gabrielle. The dates are:

OCTOBER

6th – Guildford, G Live (SOLD OUT)

7th – Plymouth, Pavilions (LIMITED TICKETS)

9th – Oxford, New Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10th – Norwich, UEA (LIMITED TICKETS)

12th – Hull, City Hall (SOLD OUT)

13th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

14th – Halifax, Victoria Theatre (SOLD OUT)

16th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

17th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

19th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (SOLD OUT)

20th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall (SOLD OUT)

21st – York, Barbican (SOLD OUT)

23rd – Cambridge, Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

24th – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre (SOLD OUT)

26th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall (SOLD OUT)

28th – Wolverhampton, The Halls (LIMITED TICKETS)

30th – Brighton, Dome (LIMITED TICKETS)

31st – London, Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

3rd – Canterbury, Kent College Great Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

4th – Bath, Forum (LIMITED TICKETS)

5th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

7th – Carlisle, Sands Centre

8th – Warrington, Parr Hall (SOLD OUT)

10th – Sheffield, City Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

11th – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

12th – Blackpool, Opera House

15th – Dublin, Olympia

16th – Dublin, Olympia

17th – Galway, Leisureland

19th – Derry, Millennium Forum (SOLD OUT)

20th – Belfast, Ulster Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)