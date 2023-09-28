Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is the third celeb confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024

Former S Club 7 star and actress Hannah Spearritt is the third celebrity confirmed for the 2024 series of ‘Dancing on Ice’.

Revealing the news on GMB today, Spearritt said: “I’m really excited about learning a new skill. It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing. Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

Spearritt is the third celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and actress Claire Sweeney.

‘Dancing on Ice’ is due to return to ITV and ITVX in early 2024. The news series will see 12 celebrities taking to the ice as they try to impress both the panel and the viewers at home. For most of them, it will be a steep learning curve as they become acquainted with their professional partner and learn how to skate.

We’ll bring you all of the announcements of the other celebs as soon as we know them.