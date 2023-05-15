S Club 7 rebrand to S Club and confirm tour will be going ahead

S Club 7 have spoken for the first time since the death of band member Paul Cattermole, posting a video on Instagram.

In the video Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh talk about their shock at losing Paul and they confirm their reunion tour will still go ahead.

Notably absent in the video is Hannah Spearritt who has decided not to participate in the tour. Spearritt spoke tearfully to ‘The Sun’ recently about Cattermole’s death, fighting back tears throughout the interview as she revealed the two had put their differences aside before deciding to reform with their band mates.

The fivesome, who will move forward as S Club, fought back the tears as they shared the news and revealed that the tour will be renamed ‘The Good Times’ tour after their song ‘Good Times’, which Cattermole sung the lead on.

During the video, each of the band members talks about Cattermole. O’Meara says, ‘Whenever Paul walked into the room, you definitely knew he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love… (he was) just a really special person’ before getting tearful and having to stop.

As the video comes a close, O’Meara and Stevens thank the fans for their outpouring of love since the news of Cattermole’s death.

Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6th April, just weeks after S Club 7 had announced their comeback tour amid a media blitz. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.