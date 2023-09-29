HomeTV'Love Island' star and West End actress Amber Davies confirmed for 'Dancing...
Amber Davies
Credit: ITV

‘Love Island’ star and West End actress Amber Davies confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024

Former ‘Love Island’ star turned West End star Amber Davies is the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for the new series of ‘Dancing on Ice’.

Revealing the news exclusively on Lorraine today, Davies said: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me.”   

She said: “I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.”

Davies is the fourth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney and actress and singer Hannah Spearritt.   

More celebrities are due to be revealed in the coming days, with another 8 yet to be confirmed. ‘Dancing on Ice’ will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.

