Claire Sweeney confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2024

Actress Claire Sweeney is the second celebrity confirmed for the new series of ‘Dancing on Ice’.

Joining former boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, Sweeney revealed the news yesterday on ‘This Morning’. During her appearance she said, “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

She added: “I’ve had to wear my boots around the house… I haven’t stepped on the ice yet.”

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast. Twelve new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

More celebrities will be confirmed and we’ll bring the news as soon as we have it. Are you looking forward to the new series?