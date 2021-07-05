Jo O’Meara debuts music video for new single ‘On The Surface’

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara has unveiled the music video for her new single ‘On The Surface’.

The lead single from O’Meara’s forthcoming album ‘With Love’, ‘On The Surface’ showcases O’Meara’s powerhouse vocals. Following the release of the song, pre-orders for ‘With Love’ took the album to number 1 on the iTunes pre-order chart.

The video shows O’Meara performing the song by a pool and floating on the surface of the water. It was directed by Steve Price who has previously worked with Beyonce and Queen.

O’Meara says, “The video for ‘On The Surface’ came from an idea I had of floating in water! Even though I can’t swim very well ha ha… I thought the idea of water along with the lyric of the song just worked perfectly together and seeing my vision come together was just incredible!”



‘On The Surface’ is one of six songs that O’Meara co-wrote on ‘With Love’.