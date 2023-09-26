MIKA announces UK ‘Apocalypse Calypso’ dates

MIKA has announced the UK dates for his ‘Apocalypse Calypso’ tour, which will arrive on our shores in April 2024.

The run will stop off at London’s Eventim Apollo, The Brighton Centre, Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and Dublin’s 3Olympia. The tour news comes on the heels of MIKA’s new release ‘C’est la vie’, the first single from his upcoming French album due for release on 1st December 2023 via Island Def Jam France.

Presales for MIKA’s UK tour dates will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am local time, with general on-sale following Friday 29th September, at 10am local time, via LiveNation.co.uk.

Throughout his career, MIKA has crafted a world of gritty romance amidst the joy and playfulness of technicoloured alternative pop. He’s a renaissance artist of impeccable intention who’s name has rightfully found its way alongside legendary acts such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Prince.

MIKA opened his pop career in 2007 with the defining single ‘Grace Kelly’, which went on to sell over 3 million copies worldwide and was the second British single ever to top the chart on downloads alone. His second album ‘The Boy Who Knew Too Much’ released in 2009 continued the trend, making it into the top ten in over 10 worldwide and included the hits ‘We Are Golden’, ‘Blame It On The Girls’ and ‘Rain’.

The full dates for the UK and Ireland tour are:

Thursday 4th April Brighton, United Kingdom Brighton Centre

Friday 5th April Wolverhampton, United Kingdom Civic Hall

Sunday 7th April Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Apollo

Tuesday 9th April London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo

Thursday 11th April Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia