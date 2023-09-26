Iconic Rush singer Geddy Lee announces exclusive UK spoken word tour & memoir

Legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Geddy Lee is set to embark on a captivating journey with fans across the UK in a unique and intimate series of events presented by AEG. ‘Geddy Lee In Conversation’ promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the iconic Rush singer/bassist brings his forthcoming memoir, ‘My Effin’ Life,’ to life. The memoir is due for release on November 14th by HarperCollins.

During these special evenings, Geddy Lee will open up about his life in an extraordinary way, offering a rare glimpse into his personal journey. From reflections on his family and childhood to a deep dive into the history of Rush, the determined pursuit of music, and his cherished memories of lifelong friends and bandmates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.

Onstage, Geddy Lee will be joined by a special guest interviewer. Together, they will delve into key passages from his forthcoming book, ‘My Effin’ Life,’ sharing thoughts and stories drawn from his life experiences. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a unique Q&A session, allowing them to ask Geddy Lee questions directly.

Reflecting on his memoir, Geddy Lee commented, “Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past.” He continued, “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

The UK tour will commence in Wolverhampton and conclude in London, with North American dates to be announced in the near future.

Each ticket purchased for the UK tour includes a copy of Geddy Lee’s book, courtesy of tour partners Waterstones (www.waterstones.com). Tickets will be available for purchase on www.rush.com/geddylee/.

UK Tour Dates:

Sunday, December 10th, 2023: Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

Wednesday, December 13th, 2023: Sheffield, City Hall

Thursday, December 14th, 2023: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, December 17th, 2023: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Monday, December 18th, 2023: London, Barbican

Ticket Sale Dates:

Pre-sale (Barbican members): Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 10 am BST

Venue Pre-sales: Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at 10 am BST

General on sale: Friday, September 29th, 2023, at 10 am BST

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to join Geddy Lee in an unforgettable conversation about his life, music, and the stories behind ‘My Effin’ Life.’ Get ready to embark on a remarkable journey with one of rock music’s most iconic figures.