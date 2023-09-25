Michael Ball announces ‘On With The Show’ 2024 tour

Michael Ball is heading out on tour in 2024 with his ‘On With the Show’ headline tour. The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Ball is Britain’s leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter. For over 30 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions including ‘Les Miserablés’, ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Sweeney Todd’ in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.

Ball has also announced he will be taking Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge on tour as his very special guest. Amy first came to prominence as a singer/songwriter in her own right. She has toured the length and breadth of the UK, across Europe, the US and Australia, releasing five solo albums, and various EPs. She has co-written both for and with established and emerging artists alike, among them: Michael Ball, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Diana Ross, John Legend, Kasey Musgraves, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Keith Urban, Joshua Bassett, Mika, Westlife & James Blunt.

The full dates for the 2024 ‘On With The Show’ tour are:

Monday 11th March Brighton, United Kingdom The Dome

Wednesday 13th March Portsmouth, United Kingdom Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 14th March Cardiff, United Kingdom St. David’s Hall

Saturday 16th March Bath, United Kingdom The Forum

Sunday 17th March London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 19th March Oxford, United Kingdom New Theatre

Wednesday 20th March Ipswich, United Kingdom Regent Theatre

Friday 22nd March Nottingham, United Kingdom Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 23rd March Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Apollo

Monday 25th March Birmingham, United Kingdom Symphony Hall

Tuesday 26th March Glasgow, United Kingdom Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 28th March York, United Kingdom Barbican

Presales for Michael Ball’s tour will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 29th September, at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.