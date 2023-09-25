HomeMusicMichael Ball announces 'On With The Show' 2024 tour
Michael Ball announces ‘On With The Show’ 2024 tour

Michael Ball is heading out on tour in 2024 with his ‘On With the Show’ headline tour. The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Ball is Britain’s leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter. For over 30 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions including ‘Les Miserablés’, ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Sweeney Todd’ in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.

Ball has also announced he will be taking Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge on tour as his very special guest. Amy first came to prominence as a singer/songwriter in her own right. She has toured the length and breadth of the UK, across Europe, the US and Australia, releasing five solo albums, and various EPs.  She has co-written both for and with established and emerging artists alike, among them:  Michael Ball, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Diana Ross, John Legend, Kasey Musgraves, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Keith Urban, Joshua Bassett, Mika, Westlife & James Blunt.

The full dates for the 2024 ‘On With The Show’ tour are:

Monday 11th March                       Brighton, United Kingdom                          The Dome
Wednesday 13th March                 Portsmouth, United Kingdom                     Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 14th March                     Cardiff, United Kingdom                              St. David’s Hall
Saturday 16th March                      Bath, United Kingdom                                 The Forum
Sunday 17th March                        London, United Kingdom                            Eventim Apollo
Tuesday 19th March                       Oxford, United Kingdom                           New Theatre
Wednesday 20th March                  Ipswich, United Kingdom                            Regent Theatre
Friday 22nd March                          Nottingham, United Kingdom                    Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd March                      Manchester, United Kingdom                     O2 Apollo
Monday 25th March                        Birmingham, United Kingdom                    Symphony Hall
Tuesday 26th March                       Glasgow, United Kingdom                         Royal Concert Hall
Thursday 28th March                      York, United Kingdom                                 Barbican

Presales for Michael Ball’s tour will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 29th September, at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.

