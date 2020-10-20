Michael Ball & Alfie Boe to release ‘Together At Christmas’ in November

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are back with new album ‘Together At Christmas’, which will be released on 20th November 2020 via Decca Records.

The album announcement is accompanied with the release of the duo’s version of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. ‘Together At Christmas’ features a guest appearance by Gregory Porter and new original song ‘My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours’.

Ball and Boe will also embark on a UK arena tour in 2021, including a date at London’s O2 Arena on 19th December 2021. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 30th October at www.LiveNation.co.uk.

Speaking of the album, Michael and Alfie say:

(Michael) “Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better! In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song! Hopefully our fans will love listening to this for many years to come. This year it’s certainly going to be a Christmas we’ll never forget. Can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2021.”

(Alfie) “Keeping the Christmas spirit alive seems more important than ever this year. We wanted to create a festive album that brings joy, love and happiness. Spreading the Christmas cheer is something we all need a little extra of during these challenging times, so however people are going to be able to spend their holiday season, we’ll be right here ‘ Back Together At Christmas’ with our fans who we are incredibly grateful for and can’t wait to see in person when we’re back for a brand new tour in 2021.”

‘Together At Christmas’ follows the success of the duo’s three duet albums including their 2016 debut ‘Together’, which was the UK’s best-selling album of that year.

The pair is also set to return to ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert’ in London’s West End for a very special Christmas run. The show is on for eight weeks from 5th December at the Sondheim Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue.

Credit: Decca

The track listing for ‘Together At Christmas’ is:

1. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Mistletoe and Wine

4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

5. I Believe

6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter

7. White Christmas

8. Silent Night

9. The Spirit of Christmas

10. O Holy Night

11. I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (original track)

13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)

The 2021 tour dates are: