Gregory Porter
Credit: Erik Umphery

Gregory Porter to release his first Christmas album 'Christmas Wish' in November

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Gregory Porter will release his first ever Christmas album, ‘Christmas Wish’, on Friday 3rd November 2023 via Blue Note/Decca Records.

‘Christmas Wish’ sees Porter paying tribute to his favourite time of the year and to great songwriters, singers and interpreters including Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Marvin Gaye, Dinah Washington and Nat King Cole. The album also features three original tracks from Porter.

Backed by his long-time band and produced by repeat collaborator Troy Miller, with orchestral contributions recorded at Abbey Road, the album features inspired interpretations of carols, jazz-age standards and soulful sixties deep-cuts including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, Marvin Gaye’s ‘Purple Snowflakes’, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday At Christmas’ and Frank Loesser’s ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?, which featuresa powerhouse guest vocal from double Grammy-winning sensation Samara Joy.

The theme of sharing and caring at Christmas, and the sense of renewal and revival that comes when the year draws to a close, is all here in Porter’s most personal contribution – his trio of new, self-penned songs, ‘Christmas Wish’, ‘Heart For Christmas’ and first single, ‘Everything’s Not Lost’, out now. This elegant piano ballad is Porter’s persuasive plea to remember those less fortunate than ourselves. 

“I’m always thinking of balance” he explains. “That has been instilled in me and it keeps coming up in a lot of my music. At your highest, at your greatest, at your most pleasant time, don’t forget about other people who are suffering.”

Porter will be spreading his love and talents even further, warming up the winter months as he tours the globe with his band. He returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall (after three sold-out shows there earlier this year) for a special, one-off and highly anticipated performance on 13th December 2023.

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Credit: Blue Note/Decca Records

The track list for ‘Christmas Wish is:

1. Silent Night

2. Christmas Waltz

3. Everything’s Not Lost (Written by Gregory Porter)

4. Someday at Christmas

5. Purple Snowflakes

6. Little Drummer Boy

7. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? – feat. Samara Joy

8. Christmas Wish (Written By Gregory Porter)

9. Cradle in Bethlehem

10. Do You Hear What I Hear?

11. Christmas Time is Here

12. Heart for Christmas (Written by Gregory Porter)

GREGORY PORTER TOUR 2023/24:

05 Oct 23                    Arena Theatre                                                                                                               Houston

06 Oct 23                    Bruton Theater at The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters                       Dallas

08 Oct 23                    Los Cabos Jazz Festival                                                                                              Cabo San Lucas

05 Dec 23                    Mitsubishi Electric Halle                                                                                           Dusseldorf

06 Dec 23                    Messe Und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland                                        Münster

08 Dec 23                    Musik- Und Kongresshalle Lübeck                                                                        Lübeck

09 Dec 23                    Elbphilharmonie – Grosser Saa                                                                               Hamburg

12 Dec 23                    Kauno Žalgirio Aren                                                                                                    Kaunas

13 Dec 23                    Royal Albert Hall                                                                                                         London

15 Dec 23                    Alexela Kontserdimaja                                                                                            Tallinn

16 Dec 23                    Alte Oper                                                                                                                        Frankfurt

20 Dec 23                    Saenger Theatre                                                                                                   New Orleans

21 Dec 23                    Fox Theatre                                                                                                                 Atlanta

22 Dec 23                    Detroit Opera House                                                                                                  Detroit

31 Dec 23                  Kennedy Center                                                                                                          Washington, DC

08 Feb 24                    Botti At Sea                                                                                                                   Jazz at Sea Cruise

23 Feb 24                    Knight Concert Hall at Arsht Center.                                                               Miami

17 Jul 24                      Seebühne Bremen                                                                                                      Bremen

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
