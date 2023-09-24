Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite’s ‘Get Up!’ coming to vinyl for 10th anniversary

Craft Recordings is marking the 10th anniversary of ‘Get Up!’, the collaborative album from Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, by reissuing it on vinyl.

Coming 3rd November 2023 and available for pre-order, the album includes the hit ‘You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend)’, plus such rousing favourites as ‘I Don’t Believe a Word You Say’, ‘I’m In I’m Out and I’m Gone’ and ‘Get Up!’.

Produced by Harper, alongside Chris Goldsmith (Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks, The Blind Boys of Alabama) and engineer Sheldon Gomberg (Rickie Lee Jones, The Living Sisters), the timeless album blended the Delta and Chicago traditions of blues with gospel, roots, country and R&B. Joined by guitarist Jason Mozersky, bassist Jesse Ingalls and drummer Jordan Richardson, the duo recorded ten tracks – all of which were written or co-written and sung by Harper.

‘Get Up!’ was unleashed in January 2013 and became an instant critical and commercial sensation. In addition to debuting atop Billboard’s Blues Albums chart, ‘Get Up!’ entered the Billboard 200 at No.27 and was a Top 10 album on the Rock chart, while “You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend)” was certified Gold by the RIAA.

After the success of ‘Get Up!’, which marked Musselwhite’s 29th LP and Harper’s 11th, the musicians reunited in 2018 for a follow-up, ‘No Mercy in this Land’. In addition to their celebrated collaborations, both artists have remained busy with their respective solo careers.

‘Get Up!’ Track List

Side A

1. Don’t Look Twice

2. I’m In I’m Out and I’m Gone

3. We Can’t End This Way

4. I Don’t Believe a Word You Say

5. You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend)

Side B

1. I Ride at Dawn

2. Blood Side Out

3. Get Up!

4. She Got Kick

5. All That Matters Now

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals tour dates:

September 9: San Diego, CA – Doors of Change “Concert of Hope” (Ben Harper with Whitney Shay opening)

September 16: Felton, CA – Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

September 23: Sacramento, CA – Farm-to-Fork Festival

September 29: Richmond, VA – The National (with Mendeleyev opening)

September 30: Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

October 1: Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music Festival

October 3: Portland, ME – State Theatre (with Mendeleyev opening)

October 4: Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (with Mendeleyev opening)

October 6: Burlington, VT – The Flynn (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 7: Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts – Mainstage Theatre (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 8: Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 10: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 11: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 13: South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 14: Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater (with The Jack Moves opening)

October 15: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom (with The Jack Moves opening)

Charlie Musselwhite tour dates:

September 14: Portland, OR – PDX Jazz Festival at Revolution Hall

September 24: Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Jazz Festival (with Curtis Salgado)

October 28–November 4: San Diego, CA – Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise