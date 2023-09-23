HomeMusicBush to release 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994 - 2023' in November
Bush to release ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994 – 2023’ in November

Bush will release their first greatest hits collection ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994 -2023’ on 10th November 2023 via Round Hill Records is has been announced.

The band – comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) – has sold over 24 million records, amassed more than 1 billion streams and had a number of huge hits. ‘Loaded’ features 21 tracks, including new song ‘Nowhere to Go But Everywhere’, it spans nearly 30 years and it can be pre-ordered now.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Rossdale says. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

‘Loaded’ includes iconic hits from each of the band’s nine studio albums as well as ‘Mouth’ (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album ‘Deconstructed’ and a cover of the Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ that saw a very limited release in 2012.

It has also been announced that Bush will launch the Nowhere To Go But Everywhere tour, a North American headline run, on 14th November at Hard Rock in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Loaded: The Greatest Hits’ 1994-2023 – Track Listing

  1. Everything Zen
  2. Little Things
  3. Comedown
  4. Glycerine
  5. Machinehead
  6. Swallowed
  7. Greedy Fly
  8. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)
  9. The Chemicals Between Us
  10. Letting The Cables Sleep
  11. The People That We Love
  12. Inflatable
  13. The Only Way Out
  14. The Sound of Winter
  15. This Is War
  16. Bullet Holes
  17. Flowers On A Grave
  18. The Kingdom
  19. More Than Machines
  20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere
  21. Come Together
