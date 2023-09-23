Bush to release ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994 – 2023’ in November

Bush will release their first greatest hits collection ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994 -2023’ on 10th November 2023 via Round Hill Records is has been announced.

The band – comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) – has sold over 24 million records, amassed more than 1 billion streams and had a number of huge hits. ‘Loaded’ features 21 tracks, including new song ‘Nowhere to Go But Everywhere’, it spans nearly 30 years and it can be pre-ordered now.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Rossdale says. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

‘Loaded’ includes iconic hits from each of the band’s nine studio albums as well as ‘Mouth’ (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album ‘Deconstructed’ and a cover of the Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ that saw a very limited release in 2012.

It has also been announced that Bush will launch the Nowhere To Go But Everywhere tour, a North American headline run, on 14th November at Hard Rock in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits’ 1994-2023 – Track Listing