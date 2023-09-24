Shakira teams up with Fuerza Regida for new single ‘El Jefe’

In the wake of a remarkable streak of achievements, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Shakira is making waves once again with her newest single, ‘El Jefe’, featuring Fuerza Regida. This lively ska regional Mexican track is already causing a stir and Shakira has also dropped the official music video, directed by Jora Frantzis and filmed in the vibrant city of Miami.

Adding to her already impressive list of accolades, Shakira recently earned several Latin Grammy Award nominations. She’s in the running for Song of the Year with ‘Acróstico’, ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, and ‘TQG’, as well as Record of the Year and Best Pop Song for ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’. Additionally, Shakira clinched a nomination in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category for ‘TQG’. These nominations solidify her status as one of this year’s most celebrated artists.

Mark your calendars for 29th September, a day of special significance for Shakira. This date commemorates the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, ‘Dónde Están Los Ladrones’, a milestone that Spotify is celebrating with ‘Shakira Day.’ This tribute recognises the album’s profound impact on Latin Pop history and pays homage to Shakira’s enduring musical legacy.

Earlier this month, Shakira was honoured with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a breathtaking performance, she graced the stage with renditions of her greatest hits. Wyclef Jean had the honour of presenting Shakira with this prestigious Vanguard Award, acknowledging her global influence on the music scene. Shakira’s Vanguard performance quickly became the most-watched YouTube video from the VMAs and the most-shared video on the MTV channel in over a year, reaffirming her status as an iconic performer and a captivating visual artist in the realm of pop culture.