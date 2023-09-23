R.E.M. reveal details of 25th anniversary edition of their album ‘UP’

R.E.M.’s 11th studio album ‘UP’ is getting a series of expanded and remastered reissues via Craft Recordings for its 25th anniversary.

Available for pre-order today and set for release on 10th November, the new editions have been created in partnership with the. legendary band. The Deluxe 2-CD/1 Blu-Ray edition offers a wealth of material for fans, including the band’s previously unreleased set from their guest appearance on the hit TV series, ‘Party of Five’. Captured in 1999, the performance includes an 11-song setlist (including enduring hits like ‘Man on the Moon’, ‘Losing My Religion’ and ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)’), plus a spoken-word introduction.

The accompanying Blu-ray features HD music videos from the 1998 album (‘Daysleeper’, ‘Lotus’, ‘At My Most Beautiful’), a six-song performance from the era (titled ‘Uptake’), recorded in a London studio, the album’s original EPK, plus stunning hi-resolution and 5.1 surround sound audio. Housed in a 32-page hardcover book, the collection also includes new liner notes from journalist and Talkhouse Executive Editor Josh Modell (A.V. Club, SPIN, Rolling Stone, Vulture), featuring new interviews with the band members.

The expanded reissue, which features the album, plus the ‘Party of Five’ performance in its entirety, can also be found on 2-CD, digital, and hi-res configurations, while the 14-track, 2-LP album will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl. A limited-edition pressing on Green Marble vinyl is also available exclusively at R.E.M.’s official store along with special ‘UP’ merchandise. All reissue formats feature newly remastered audio by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering.

The track lists for the ‘UP’ 25th Anniversary are:

Deluxe Edition (2 CD/1 Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – ‘UP’ (remastered audio)

Airportman Lotus Suspicion Hope At My Most Beautiful The Apologist Sad Professor You’re In The Air Walk Unafraid Why Not Smile Daysleeper Diminished Parakeet Falls To Climb

Disc 2 – Party of Five Recording

Introduction What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? Lotus Daysleeper Country Feedback Walk Unafraid Losing My Religion Parakeet The Apologist Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) I’m Not Over You Man On The Moon

Disc 3 Blu-ray

Up (5.1 Surround Sound) Up (Hi-Resolution Audio0 This Way Up (press kit) Uptake (six song performance) Daysleeper (music video) Lotus (music video) At My Most Beautiful (music video)

Expanded Edition (2 CD/Digital):

Disc 1 ‘UP’ (remastered audio)

Disc 2 – Party of Five Recording

Up (2-LP Remastered Vinyl)

Side A

Airportman Lotus Suspicion

Side B

Hope At My Most Beautiful The Apologist Sad Professor

Side C

You’re In The Air Walk Unafraid Why Not Smile Daysleeper

Side D