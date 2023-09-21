Jewel announces 25th anniversary editions of her second album ‘Spirit’

Jewel will mark the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum second album ‘Spirit’ with expanded and remastered reissues, along with a vinyl release, via Craft Recordings.

Arriving on 17th November 2023, ‘Spirit’ will be reissued in 2-CD, digital and vinyl formats. The album features the hit single ‘Hands’ and fan favourite tracks ‘Down So Long’ and ‘Jupiter (Swallow the Moon)’. The digital and CD versions feature 23 bonus tracks including eight previously unreleased demos and outtakes, rare live performances from the era, alternate takes, remixes and more.

The vinyl release marks the first time ‘Spirit’ has been made available on vinyl since its initial release in 1998. Fans can get their hands on a black 2-LP set or a blue swirl edition, available exclusively via Jewel’s store. All editions are available to pre-order now at https://found.ee/jewel-spirit and ‘Hands (Studio Outtake)’ is available to stream.

Speaking to the 25th anniversary of ‘Spirit’, Jewel says: “My sophomore album, ‘Spirit’, is 25! I still cherish this album and sing many of these songs during my shows, so I’m glad my fans can pick up new copies and hear some unreleased tracks, outtakes, and live recordings. I also get to share this with my son now – it’s incredibly special to tell him stories about what was happening in my life and the world during this time. Whether you heard ‘Spirit’ back then or are just discovering it now, I appreciate you listening.”

Tracklists:

‘Spirit’ (25th Anniversary Edition) (Digital):

1. Deep Water

2. What’s Simple Is True

3. Hands

4. Kiss The Flame

5. Down So Long

6. Innocence Maintained

7. Jupiter

8. Fat Boy

9. Enter From The East

10. Barcelona

11. Life Uncommon

12. Do You

13. Absence Of Fear

14. This Little Bird

15. Hands (Single Remix)

16. Down So Long (Single Remix)

17. Jupiter (Swallow The Moon) (Single – Alternate Version)

18. What’s Simple Is True (Soundtrack Version)

19. You Were Meant For Me (Live 2 Meter Sessions At VARA Studio, Netherlands – October 16, 1996)

20. Who Will Save Your Soul (Live 2 Meter Sessions At VARA Studio, Netherlands – October 16, 1996)

21. Down So Long (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

22. What’s Simple Is True (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

23. Foolish Games (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

24. Do You (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

25. Who Will Save Your Soul (Live At Colegio Oficial de Medicos de Madrid, Spain – February 11th 1999)

26. Innocence Maintained (Live At Wheeler Opera House, Aspen, CO – January 22, 1999)

27. Fat Boy (Live At Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK – November 14, 1997)

28. Deep Water (Live At Fox FM Studios, Melbourne, Australia – February 25, 1999)

29. Enter From The East (Solo Acoustic Outtake)

30. The Sue Lee Song (Demo)*

31. Hands (Studio Outtake)*

32. Songs Of Freedom (Studio Outtake)*

33. Last Dance Rodeo (Home Boombox Demo)*

34. Wandering (Demo)*

35. Gloria (Demo)*

36. Barcelona (Live At Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – July 9, 1999)*

37. Down (Live At Woodstock ’99, Rome, NY, July 25, 1999)

38. Beeswax Operetta (Studio Outtake)*

*previously unreleased

