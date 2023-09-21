Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announces highly anticipated 2024 solo album release ‘The Mandrake Project’

Renowned globally as an iconic figure in the realm of heavy metal, Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson, stands on the brink of delivering his latest magnum opus. The legendary vocalist is all set to unleash a fresh solo album in early 2024 under the banner of BMG Records. Titled ‘The Mandrake Project’ this album marks a glorious reunion with his long-standing musical comrade and producer, Roy Z.

Dickinson’s forthcoming release, ‘The Mandrake Project,’ will constitute his seventh solo venture, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. This album signifies a profound personal journey for the artist, and he expresses his profound pride in it. He shared, “This album has been a very personal journey for me, and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing, and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited about the prospect of hitting the road with this extraordinary band we’ve assembled to bring it to life. We’re gearing up to perform as many shows as possible, in as many places as we can, for as many people as we can!”

As for the enigmatic essence of ‘The Mandrake Project,’ Dickinson tantalizingly teased, “As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

The initial live performances in support of the album are scheduled for Mexico and Brazil in April and May of 2024. These shows promise to be monumental, offering fans a taste of the new material and electrifying performances. Further tour dates and locations will be unveiled in due course, ensuring that fans worldwide can revel in the sonic prowess of Bruce Dickinson and his extraordinary band.

Stay tuned for updates and prepare to embark on an unforgettable musical journey with Bruce Dickinson’s “The Mandrake Project” in 2024.