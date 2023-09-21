The Temptations celebration ‘Just My Imagination’ announces 2024 UK theatre tour

Motown legends The Temptations are to celebrated with a UK theatre tour of musical revue ‘Just My Imagination’.

Touring across the UK in Spring 2024, the show takes theatregoers back to the heyday of the group and will travel to venues across the UK in 2024, bringing all of The Temptations’ ubiquitous hits – including ‘Get Ready’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Just My Imagination’, and ‘Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone’ – to the stage.

‘Just My Imagination’ celebrates a concert that never was – taking in the ‘Classic Five’ era of the band which featured David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin and Paul Williams, and saw them score their first hit ‘The Way You Do the Things You Do’. From here, the show goes on to celebrate the timeless tracks from throughout the band’s history. This original production is inspired by the pace and energy of the hit Broadway show ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ which earned a phenomenal 12 Tony nominations in 2019.

‘Just My Imagination’ features a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the UK’s most talented musicians.

Show producer Mark Halliday says, “By packing in all The Temptations’ million-selling hits, ‘Just My Imagination’ is a real feel-good treat for theatregoers.”

“The Temptations are named as the No 1 band in the history of rhythm and blues by Billboard Magazine for good reason,” says Mark. “Our job is to ensure that this production truly does justice to their incredible repertoire.”

The full dates for 2024 are:

Sunday 3 March Blackpool Opera House

Monday 4 March York Opera House

Wednesday 13March Bath Forum

Thursday 14 March Basingstoke Anvil

Sunday 17 March Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 23 March Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sunday 24 March Manchester Opera House

Sunday 31 March Stoke Regent Theatre

Thursday 11 April Cardiff Millennium Centre

Friday 12 April Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tickets on sale Friday 22nd September at 9am via https://tourlink.to/JMITickets24