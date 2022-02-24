Jewel to release new album “Freewheelin’ Woman” in April

Jewel has announced that she will release “Freewheelin’ Woman”, her first new studio album in seven years, on 15th April via her own label Words Matter Music.

Described as Jewel’s ‘ boldest and most unbridled body of work to date’, the announcement comes following the singer-songwriter’s recent win on ‘The Masked Singer’ in the US. To mark the new album announcement, Jewel has released new single ‘Dancing Slow’ featuring Train.

In sharing the new single, Jewel explains, “‘Dancing Slow’ is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life, and cherishing those moments of certainty that are shared when you’re with a trusted companion. It feels like time slows down for a moment. I’m so glad Train was able to join me on this track, with Pat Monahan’s sweet vocals adding another layer to the melody.”

You can pre-order “Freewheelin’ Woman” at https://orcd.co/freewheelinwoman

“Freewheelin’ Woman” is the follow-up to 2015 album ‘Picking Up The Pieces’, which Jewel produced, and it teams her up with producer Butch Walker. The album includes the song ‘Grateful’, which was released in 2020.

“I cut my teeth on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and got into those Muscle Shoals records a little later on, and for some reason that’s where my voice and my writing wanted to go on this album,” says Jewel, who recorded her new album with a live with a full band.

Credit: Words Matter Music

The track list for “Freewheelin’ Woman” is:

1. Long Way Round (Woohoo)

2. Dancing Slow feat. Train

3. Alibis

4. Grateful

5. Half Life

6. Almost

7. Dance Sing Laugh Love

8. Living With Your Memory

9. No More Tears feat. Darius Rucker

10. When You Loved Me

11. Love Wins

12. Nothing But Love

Jewel is heading out on the road with Train & Blues Traveler in the US. You can see her at the following dates:

*Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)

Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater^

Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place^

Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*

Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson