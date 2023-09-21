‘COBRA: Rebellion’ coming to Sky Max and NOW in October

The third series of Sky Original drama ‘COBRA’, titled ‘COBRA: Rebellion’, will premiere on Sky Max and NOW on 12th October 2023 it has been confirmed.

Prime Minister Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) remains in office at Number 10 alongside Victoria Hamilton (‘The Crown’), who is back as Chief of Staff, Anna Marshall. Jane Horrocks (‘Bloods’, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’) also joins the cast, entering the cabinet as Victoria Dalton, a new populist Defence Secretary.

In this season, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland faces more challenges than ever before. Just as his popularity plumets in light of a new, controversial police-protest bill, his administration is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration ends with grave consequences.

As the inquest into the events at the protest gets underway, the Prime Minister and his government begin to realise that all is not as it seems. And with his daughter potentially embroiled with the group behind it all, his interest in the case isn’t purely political, adding further turmoil to his already strained homelife.

The investigation quickly takes them into the dark underbelly of the nation’s power, and the PM starts to doubt whom of his team he can truly trust. The crisis spirals further to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry, the rise of shadowy corporate security firms and the grim reality of the UK’s relationship with a crucial ally.

The rebellion will push Robert Sutherland to the edge and force him to question what he’s personally willing to sacrifice in order to stay in power.

The third series also stars David Haig (‘Killing Eve’) as Foreign Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, Richard Pepple (‘Gangs of London’) as Home Secretary Joseph Obasi and Marsha Thomason (‘The Bay’) as Francine Bridge, Shadow Environment Secretary, Lisa Palfrey (‘Chloe’) as Eleanor James, Head of the Joint Intelligence Committee, Lucy Cohu (‘Ripper Street’) as Prime Minister’s wife Rachel Sutherland, Alexa Davies (‘Dead Pixels’) as Audrey Hemmings, Civil Contingencies Secretariat Officer and Edward Bennett (‘Save Me Too’) as press secretary Peter Mott.

Toby Finlay is lead writer on the series and is joined by James Wood and Rachel Anthony on the writing team. Made by New Pictures, part of All3Media, in association with Sky Studios, COBRA: Rebellion was commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky Max. The executive producers are Charlie Pattinson, Toby Finlay, Joe Donaldson, Willow Grylls and Elaine Pyke, and Rebecca Davies is the producer. Adrian Sturges is the Executive Producer for Sky Studios.