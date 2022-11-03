Production begins on ‘COBRA’ series 3 ‘COBRA: Rebellion’ and Jane Horrocks joins the cast

Production on the third series of ‘COBRA‘, titled ‘COBRA: Rebellion’, is underway it has been announced.

Robert Carlyle will be back in office at Number 10 alongside Victoria Hamilton. The new six-part series, which arrives on Sky Max in 2023, adds Jane Horrocks (‘Bloods’) to the cast as the new populist Defence Secretary, Victoria Dalton.,

Prime Minister Robert Sutherland’s (Carlyle) team of dedicated advisers return including David Haig (‘Killing Eve’) as Foreign Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, Richard Pepple (‘Gangs of London’) as Home Secretary Joseph Obasi and Marsha Thomason (‘The Bay’) as Francine Bridge, Shadow Environment Secretary.

In ‘COBRA: Rebellion’ Sutherland’s government is faced with their biggest challenge yet, but unlike the previous challenges they have faced, these threats come from much closer to home.

When an unforeseen environmental disaster causes enormous destruction and loss of life, the consequences are far reaching for the Prime Minister. The subsequent investigation leads Sutherland and his team to realise that all may not be as it appears. Embarking on a quest to discover the truth, they find something disturbing and disruptive underneath.

The crisis spirals to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction, but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry and the rise of shadowy corporate security firms. The cabinet are faced with the inconvenient reality of the UK’s historic relationship with a global superpower. All these elements combine to lead our Prime Minister to a crucial decision, about who he is personally, and what – ultimately – he is willing to sacrifice in order to remain in power.

The third series also sees the return of Lisa Palfrey (‘Chloe’) as Eleanor James, Head of the Joint Intelligence Committee, Lucy Cohu (‘Ripper Street’) as Prime Minister’s wife Rachel Sutherland, and Alexa Davies (‘Dead Pixels’) as Audrey Hemmings, Civil Contingencies Secretariat Officer. Edward Bennett (‘Save Me Too’) also returns as press secretary Peter Mott.

Toby Finlay is lead writer on the series and is joined by James Wood and Rachel Anthony on the writing team.

The six-part drama is coming to Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2023.