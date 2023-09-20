HomeTV'Beckham': Netflix releases trailer for upcoming David Beckham documentary

‘Beckham’: Netflix releases trailer for upcoming David Beckham documentary

By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

David Beckham is turning the cameras on himself for new four-part Netflix documentary series ‘Beckham’.

Fans can get a first glimpse at what to expect from the series with the arrival of the trailer, which features Beckham, his wife Victoria and key figures from his life and career including Sir Alex Ferguson. ‘Beckham’ tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

‘Beckham’ is directed by Fisher Stevens (‘Palmer’) and produced by John Battsek (‘One Day in September’). The series grants the pair unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

The series is also produced by Stevens, Nicola Howson and Billie Shepherd, and executive produced by David Gardner and Gary Neville.

‘Beckham’ will launch on Netflix on 4th October 2023.

