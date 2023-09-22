‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 week 1 songs and dances revealed

The first ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show of the 2023 season is taking place this weekend, and it’ll be your first chance to see how this year’s crop of celebs perform in the ballroom.

Last weekend saw the pairs revealed for the series and viewers have quickly decided who their favourites are before even watching any of them dance. This weekend all of the couples will take to the dancefloor for the first time and the judges will no doubt waste no time telling them where they need to improve.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be on hand to speak to the couples following their performances and by the end of the weekend, it will be clear who is a contender for this year’s glitterball trophy.

Find out what the couples are dancing, and the songs they’re dancing to, below:

Layton and Nikita Samba to ‘Touch’ by Little Mix

Angela and Kai Cha Cha to ‘Get The Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey

Bobby and Dianne Foxtrot to ‘All About You’ by Mc Fly

Jody and Jowita Quickstep to ‘I’m Sitting on Top of the World’ by Bobby Darin

Angela and Carlos Tango to ‘Prisoner’ by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa

Ellie and Vito Jive to ‘Can’t Tame Her’ by Zara Larsson

Annabel and Johannes Cha Cha to ‘Uptown Girl’ by Billy Joel

Eddie and Karen Quickstep to ‘Two Hearts’ by Phil Collins

Les and Nancy Tango to ‘Don’t You Want Me’ by the Human League

Adam and Luba Cha Cha to ‘Waffle House’ by the Jonas Brothers

Amanda and Giovanni Viennese Waltz to ‘Pointless’ by Lewis Capaldi

Nigel and Katya Paso Doble to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana

Nikita and Gorka Waltz to ‘Run To You’ by Whitney Houston

Zara and Graziano Cha Cha to ‘Rush’ by Jennifer Page

Krishnan and Lauren Cha Cha to ‘Boom Shack-A-Lack’ by Apache Indian

You can see all of the couples taking to the floor for the first time at 6.15pm Saturday on BBC One.