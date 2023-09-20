OMD announce headline UK tour for February and March 2024

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are returning to the stage for a headline UK tour in February and March 2024.

The news follows their recent announcement that new album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ is coming on 27th October 2023. OMD’s tour will see them play 22 dates across the UK and Ireland including a date at London’s O2 Arena on 24th March 2024, which will be their biggest-ever London headline show. They will be support in London by Howard Jones and by Walt Disco on all other dates.

“We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase.” says band member Andy McCluskey. “It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ will fit beautifully into our setlist – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

OMD has also released new single ‘Slow Train’, the second release from their new album. The raucous glam-tinged track is produced by David Watts.

“Slow Train is a bonkers song and the video is stunningly crazy!” Andy reflects. “It feels nice to be able to challenge people’s expectations of the band after 45 years of creating music.”

OMD play the following UK dates across February & March 2024:

*Support comes from Howard Jones (London Only) & Walt Disco (All Other Dates)

February 2024

Tue 27th Belfast, Ulster Hall

Wed 28th Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

March

Fri 1st Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 3rd Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Tue 5th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 6th Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Fri 8th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 9th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sun 10th Sheffield, City Hall

Tue 12th Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Wed 13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Fri 15th Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Sat 16th Swansea, Arena

Sun 17th Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 19th Bristol, Beacon

Wed 20th Oxford, New Theatre

Fri 22nd Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sat 23rd Ipswich, Regent

Sun 24th London, The O2*

Tue 26th Brighton, Dome

Wed 27th Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

Tickets for the dates are on sale from 22nd September 2023 at 10am.