Drake White unveils ‘The Bridge’ EP: A journey of inspiration, love and purpose

Country-soul artist and songwriter Drake White has set the stage for an eagerly awaited release – his upcoming EP, ‘The Bridge,’ which promises to be a heartfelt collection of seven songs that delve into themes of inspiration, love, and purpose. Mark your calendars for October 6, as that’s when ‘The Bridge’ is set to make its debut, less than a month away.

Following his full-length album, ‘THE OPTIMYSTIC,’ released in 2022, which chronicled his remarkable journey to recovery after suffering an on-stage stroke in 2019, ‘The Bridge’ signifies a new chapter in Drake White’s career. This EP showcases a revitalized White as he rediscovers himself and his life’s purpose. Comprising both fresh tracks and alternative versions of fan-favorite songs from ‘THE OPTIMYSTIC,’ White contributed as a co-writer on all seven tracks, co-produced four of them, and took on the role of sole producer for the remaining three.

Explaining the EP’s concept, White states, “The Webster dictionary defines a bridge as a structure carrying a pathway or roadway over a depression or obstacle. This is the bridge taking me back to why I started making music in the first place.”Fans can already enjoy two of the EP’s tracks, and the remaining gems include a standout duet featuring Drake White and GRAMMY-winning artist Colbie Caillat for a special rendition of “Power of a Woman,” a raw and unpolished version of “50 Years Too Late,” a collaborative effort with Nashville heavyweights Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, and more. Check out the complete tracklist below.

Track List for Drake White’s ‘The Bridge’:

50 Years Too Late (Ruff Cut) (Leith Loftin, Drake White) ^

Spirit (Drake White, Phil Pence, Leslie Satcher) +

Power of a Woman (ft. Colbie Caillat) (Kelli Johnson, Lindsey Hinkle, Drake White) ^

Makin’ Me Look Good Again (Wedding Version) (Drake White, Monty Criswell, Shane Minor) ^Turn You On (Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Drake White) *

Ladder To The Sky (Drake White, Vanessa Olivarez, Andy Skib) *

Happy Hour (Drake White, Hayes Carll) *

(* Produced by Drake White)(^ Produced by Drake White and Graham Mallany)(+ Produced by Drake White and Matthew Ridenour)

Mark your calendars for the October 6 release of ‘The Bridge,’ as Drake White invites listeners to traverse this musical pathway that leads to the heart of his artistic journey, filled with inspiration, love, and a renewed sense of purpose.