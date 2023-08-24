Drake White takes us on a soulful journey to the stars with his latest song ‘Ladder To The Sky’

Get ready for a musical experience that transcends the ordinary as country-soul artist and songwriter Drake White unveils his captivating new single ‘Ladder To The Sky’ set to release this Friday, August 25th. This heartfelt musical creation serves as a profound ode to a happiness that extends beyond our world, touching the depths of the soul.

Following his recent traveler’s anthem ‘Spirit,’ released in late June, Drake White continues to captivate hearts with his music. Co-written by White himself, along with Vanessa Olivarez and Andy Skibb, ‘Ladder To The Sky’ delves into the profound comfort found in embracing something greater than the tangible Earth. This song beautifully emphasizes the significance of trusting not only in oneself but also in the vast universe that surrounds us.

Credit: ZACK KNUDSEN

With poignant lyrics that evoke emotions, ‘Ladder To The Sky’ fearlessly explores some of life’s most enigmatic uncertainties. The song paints a picture of peace and tranquility among the cosmic wonders—stars, rainbows, and clouds—that humanity eternally reaches for. The chorus echoes a universal sentiment: “Where it leads, nobody knows / Past the stars and over the rainbows / Yaaa everybody, everywhere, everyday is trying to climb / Up that ladder / The ladder to the sky.”Drake White’s deft production brings ‘Ladder To The Sky’ to life, pairing gentle guitar strums with lyrics that resonate deeply. His velvety smooth vocals infuse the song with an aching yet soothing quality, reminiscent of a tender lullaby. The song’s essence lies in finding genuine happiness through forgiveness, trust, and unwavering belief.Offering a glimpse into his creative process, Drake White previewed the demo on Instagram with a poignant reflection. He shared, “I’m guilty of always pushing to what’s next. This is to remind me that we control very little in this life. Just keep climbing, and you’ll end up exactly where you need to be.”

As the much-anticipated release of ‘Ladder To The Sky’ approaches, Drake White invites us to join him on a soul-stirring journey beyond the stars, encouraging us to find solace in the unknown and inspiration in the boundless universe. Don’t miss out on this enchanting musical masterpiece that speaks to the core of human existence.