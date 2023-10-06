Drake White – ‘The Bridge’ EP review

Drake White’s journey in the music industry began with his move to Nashville, Tennessee, the heartland of country music from his home state of Alabama. Armed with his distinctive voice, a blend of raw power and emotional depth, he quickly caught the attention of audiences and industry professionals alike. His early singles, including songs like ‘Simple Life’ and ‘Livin’ the Dream,’ showcased his unique ability to infuse traditional country elements with a fresh, contemporary vibe. Record deals with Big Machine, international tours and festival appearances all served to cement White with a loyal and fervent fan base.

In 2019, tragedy struck when White suffered an on-stage stroke during a performance. Instead of letting this setback define him, he embraced the challenge with remarkable resilience and determination. White’s recovery became a testament to his unwavering spirit, inspiring fans and fellow musicians alike and fed into the making of what, eventually, would become his uplifting, powerful ‘comeback album, ‘The Optimystic’ in 2022.

Drake White is celebrated for his soulful and heartfelt approach to country music. His songs are characterized by their honest lyrics, powerful vocals, and a genuine connection to his Southern roots. Influenced by legends like Otis Redding, Van Morrison, and Hank Williams, White blends elements of classic country, blues, and rock to create a sound that is uniquely his own. New EP ‘The Bridge’ is testament to that. In his own words, he describes the title of the EP as this: “The Webster dictionary defines a bridge as a structure carrying a pathway or roadway over a depression or obstacle. This is the bridge taking me to back to why I started making music in the first place.”

The EP opens with ’50 Years Too Late (Ruff Cut), an acoustic rendition of one of White’s most powerful songs from his previous ‘The Optimystic’ album. It offers a raw and stripped-down experience where White’s vocals shine as he delves into the essence of country living and southern values. The song’s anthemic chorus and powerful lyrics make it a standout track, embracing a sense of nostalgia and authenticity. Similarly, the southern rock-infused track, ‘Happy Hour’ exudes a carefree vibe whilst still incorporating White’s philosophical musings. The song’s light-hearted approach and catchy melody make it an enjoyable listen, capturing the essence of relaxation after a long day’s work with something deeper going on underneath.

Two songs on ‘The Bridge’ find Drake White in very philosophical mood. A spiritual ballad that explores the uncertainties of life, ‘Ladder to the Sky’ encourages listeners to embrace the unknown. White’s delicate vocals and poignant lyrics create an ethereal atmosphere, inspiring introspection and acceptance. The song’s message of forgiveness and empowerment resonates profoundly whilst on EP closer ‘Spirit’, White exudes depth and introspection as the song explores life’s complexities and spirituality. The bluesy, almost Gospel-like arrangement and White’s soulful vocals convey a powerful message about love, faith, and the journey of the human spirit. The inclusion of slide guitar adds texture, bringing the song to a climactic close and leaving listeners in contemplative awe.

Elsewhere there are musings on love and tributes made to the women in Drake White’s life. In the acoustic rendition of ‘Makin’ Me Look Good Again’, White delivers a heartfelt love song accompanied by a tender acoustic guitar. The addition of a delightful female backing vocal enhances the emotional depth, capturing the essence of enduring love. The song’s bluesy acoustic solo adds a soulful touch, leaving a lasting impression on this song subtitled ‘Wedding Version’ but there’s no schmaltz or sickly sentiment to be found here at all. Similarly, a new version of ‘Power of a Woman’ featuring the talented Colbie Caillat, showcases White’s bluesy acoustic style. The song feels intimate, as if the listeners are gathered around a campfire with the artists. The harmonious blend of White and Caillat’s vocals adds a layer of richness, emphasizing the value of women with genuine emotion whilst ‘Turn You On’ channels a classic blues vibe, with White’s earthy vocals taking center stage. The track exudes sensuality, reminiscent of an artist like Barry White, while incorporating Alabama’s soul influences. The song’s sultry lyrics and bluesy arrangement create an irresistibly smooth listening experience that puts you in mind of the great Otis Redding himself.

In ‘The Bridge,’ Drake White delivers a masterful blend of soul, blues, and heartfelt lyricism. Each track resonates with authenticity and emotion, making this EP a testament to White’s musical prowess and his ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. This collection is not just an EP; it’s a soulful odyssey that lingers in the heart and mind, inviting listeners to embrace life’s intricate tapestry of experiences and emotions.

Tracklist: 1. 50 Years Too Late (Ruff Cut) 2. Spirit 3. Power of a Woman ft Colbie Caillat 4. Makin' Me Look Good Again (Wedding version) 5. Turn You On 6. Ladder to the Sky 7. Happy Hour Release Date: 6th October Record Label: Independent

This article contains an affiliate link. Purchases through this link may result in us earning a commission.