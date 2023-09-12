Video Premiere: Watch Roman Alexander perform a stripped back version of ‘Mess Me Up’

Missouri native, Roman Alexander, grew up listening to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley. It was that love, specifically for the King of Rock n’ Roll, that spurred an early start to his musical career when he sang some Presley songs up on stage with his uncle’s Country band. Shortly after high school, Alexander made the move to Nashville and has never looked back. He ultimately he ended up working as a merchandise guy for country music bands and then for Easton Corbin, which led him to sign his publishing deal.

He’s released a number of songs since his ‘Between You & Me’ EP in 2020, most notably duets with both Alana Springsteen and Ashley Cooke and we are pleased to be able to bring you this exclusive video performance on ‘Mess Me Up’ for you to enjoy right now.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Focus, Roman said, “I wrote ‘Mess Me Up’ while I was at a writer’s retreat at a lake house. We started to talk about dating in the modern age and how young people tend to have a push-and-pull culture these days. The song is ultimately about someone you plan to part ways with. Each time they would call you or you would call them, and you cannot seem to pull away or say no to each other. Hope you enjoy the stripped version!”

Roman was named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2021 and is one of the longest-running independent artists on Spotify’s Hot Country playlist. A certified crooner that somehow finds the middle ground between a sexy slow jam and a party starter, he already has over 67 million streams. He also has a hand in other artists’ success, most recently co-penning the Dustin Lynch Top 20 hit ‘Party Mode.’

Alexander previously released viral hits ‘Trying Not To’ with Alanna Springsteen and ‘Between You and Me,’ a duet with Ashley Cooke that found its way into the Top 10 on Rolling Stone’s Trending 25 chart. He has also captivated audiences across the nation opening for Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Billy Currington and more.