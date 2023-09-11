UK duo Cash & Carter’s ‘Americana (Letting Her Go)’ is a heartfelt ode to grief and healing

In a touching exploration of the profound emotions that accompany the loss of a dear friend to suicide, the band Cash & Carter presents ‘Americana (Letting Her Go),’ a poignant and beautifully crafted track. This song not only pays tribute to their friend’s memory but also serves as a cathartic journey through the grieving process.With its raw and authentic narrative, the song encapsulates the essence of grief, resilience, and the path to healing.

Shaun from the band shares, “This song encapsulates the range of emotions I experienced when faced with the aftermath of such a profound tragedy. It serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of moments, while the person is no longer with you, their memory lives forever, giving you hope that you can find solace and carry on.”

Cash & Carter draw inspiration from iconic acts like The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Steve Miller Band, Crosby Stills & Nash, and the legendary Johnny Cash and June Carter. Their unique blend of UK country and traditional Americana offers a refreshing and honest take on the genre. The duo has been making waves since the release of their debut single, ‘All Of The Way,’ earlier this year, which quickly found its place on the US New Music Friday Country Playlist on Spotify. Both ‘Americana (Letting Her Go)’ and ‘All Of The Way’ are featured on the duo’s debut EP, set to be released in early 2024. Stay tuned for more details about this highly anticipated release.

Cash & Carter is the brainchild of two immensely talented songwriters in their own right. Birmingham artist Shaun Smith, known as Stealth, and successful London singer, writer, and producer Ross O’Reilly, have individually amassed an impressive collective stream count of over 100 million, a testament to their individual artistry and global appeal. Coming together to form Cash & Carter, they merge their unique strengths and influences into a harmonious musical blend that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.