As Selena Gomez returns with ‘Single Soon’, we pick 8 of her best hits

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated the world with her music since her debut on the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

Over the years, she has evolved into a pop sensation, earning her place among the industry’s elite, as well a proving herself to be an incredible actress winning acclaim for her role in the Hulu hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Recently, Gomez unleashed her summer-ready single ‘Single Soon’, the first new music she’s released in 2023. We thought it was the perfect time to pick 8 songs of Gomez’s that we can’t get enough of…