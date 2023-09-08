As Selena Gomez returns with ‘Single Soon’, we pick 8 of her best hits

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated the world with her music since her debut on the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.
Over the years, she has evolved into a pop sensation, earning her place among the industry’s elite, as well a proving herself to be an incredible actress winning acclaim for her role in the Hulu hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Recently, Gomez unleashed her summer-ready single ‘Single Soon’, the first new music she’s released in 2023. We thought it was the perfect time to pick 8 songs of Gomez’s that we can’t get enough of…
1‘Come & Get It’ (2013)
Gomez’s transition from a Disney star to a bonafide pop sensation began with ‘Come & Get It’. This catchy and upbeat track was a massive hit, topping the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. Its sultry and confident tone marked a turning point in her career and showcased her growth as an artist.
2‘Good for You’ (2015)
With ‘Good for You,’ Gomez showcased her sultrier side while maintaining a strong pop sensibility. The track reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a radio favourite, cementing her status as a pop icon. The accompanying music video, featuring Selena in a steamy and sophisticated light, added to the song’s allure.
3‘Hands to Myself’ (2016)
‘Hands to Myself’ further solidified Gomez’s place in the pop music pantheon. The song’s catchy melody, combined with its risqué lyrics and steamy music video, struck a chord with audiences. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming an anthem of self-confidence and sensuality.
4‘Bad Liar’ (2017)
‘Bad Liar’ showcased Gomez’s versatility as an artist. The song was praised for its unique sound, incorporating elements from the Talking Heads’ classic ‘Psycho Killer’. It marked a departure from her previous work and earned critical acclaim. Gomez’s storytelling in the song’s lyrics and captivating music video captivated audiences worldwide.
5‘It Ain’t Me’ (with Kygo) (2017)
Collaborating with Norwegian DJ Kygo, Gomez delivered “It Ain’t Me,” a melancholic yet uplifting track about a broken relationship. The song’s emotional depth and catchy melody resonated with listeners, earning it a spot in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
6‘Back to You’ (2018)
‘Back to You’ was a standout from the ’13 Reasons Why’ soundtrack. Gomez’s emotionally charged vocals and relatable lyrics made it an instant hit. The song’s introspective message about returning to a past love struck a chord with many fans, and it garnered millions of streams.
7‘Lose You to Love Me’ (2019)
‘Lose You to Love Me’ marked a deeply personal and introspective phase in Gomez’s career. The song, inspired by her real-life experiences, showcased her growth as both a musician and an individual. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first chart-topping single.
8‘Calm Down’ with Rema (2022)
Released in 2022, ‘Calm Down’ with Rema has become one of the biggest songs of the last 12 months. It’s infectious groove and Gomez’s vocals elevate Rema’s track. It’s no surprise that it’s been hanging around the charts for months.