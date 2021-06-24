Connect with us

‘Only Murders in the Building’ to premiere on Star on Disney+ in August

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star.

Published

Only Murders in the Building
Credit: Disney+

‘Only Murders in the Building’, a new comedic murder mystery series, is coming to Star on Disney+ from Tuesday 31st August 2021.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (‘Grace & Frankie,’ ‘Looking’). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, ‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Take a look at the key art for the series below:

Only Murders in the Building
Credit: Disney+

