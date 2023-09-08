Josh Turner – ‘Greatest Hits’ album review

American Country and Christian singer Josh Turner, celebrates two decades of hit songs in this month’s Greatest Hits album, released on 8th September.

Turner’s Sunday night headline appearance at The Long Road festival in 2019 turned a lot of heads towards his traditional fiddle and steel guitar, 90s honky tonk country sound, namely because of those trademark bass vocals; Turner is one of the few vocalists to make TJ Osborne sound like ‘80s Aled Jones Walking In the Air.

In 2001, Turner debuted at the Grand Ole Opry with a song inspired by Hank Williams’ The Devil Train. Turner’s ‘Long Black Train’ would go on to spend 40 weeks in the charts, earn him a slew of Country Music Association Awards nominations and eventually be certified Platinum. Turner’s current tour is the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary tour, which arrived in London’s Union Chapel earlier this summer.

Releasing an album of your strongest songs is a great way to reach new audiences, and Turner’s enigmatic and effortless stage presence, including, and responding, to his audience make him a stalwart entertainer.

Another great reason to release a Greatest Hits album is to review a career’s worth of stats. And Turner has plenty. Five number one singles, 173 million views of the official video for Your Man, which had 1M sales, alongside the Long Black Train album’s 1.5M sales.

The South Carolina native, devoted husband and father of four is also a man of two halves. ‘Why Don’t We Just Dance’ is delivered in a lip-biting, Saturday night fun kind of way. Guaranteed to curl toes in every pair of country boots. Sunday morning is also covered with the final two tracks, ‘Me and God’ and ‘I Serve a Savior’.

The album kicks off with the up tempo duo, ‘Would You Go With Me’ and ‘Firecracker’. The stage is set for a good time down at the honky tonk. Another dichotomy is revealed in the ‘90s romantic ballad ‘Hometown Girl’, about a man wanting, “a good girl but she’s not uptight/She can rise and shine and she can hang all night…She’s got an old soul, she’s the salt of the earth/When she gives her love she knows what it’s worth”.

A bluesy-soul feel channels through the mid-temp ‘All Over Me’ and ballad ‘I Wouldn’t Be A Man’ both also from 2010’s Haywire album.

Stroll through two decades of Josh Turner’s Country music career in eleven showcase songs. Perfect for fans of the deep south,’90s honky tonk Country, romance songs and Christian country music.

Credit: MCA Nashville

Track listing: 1. Would You Go With Me 2. Firecracker 3. Hometown Girl 4. Long Black Train 5. Why Don’t We Just Dance 6. All Over Me 7. Your Man 8. Time Is Love 9. I Wouldn’t Be A Man 10. Me and God 11. I Serve a Savior Release date: 8th September 2023 Record Label: Buy Josh Turner’s Greatest Hits album

This article contains an affiliate link. Purchases through this link may result in us earning a commission.