Logan Ledger’s ‘Golden State’ album – A sonic journey through California’s complex soul

Singer/songwriter Logan Ledger is back with his second full-length album, and it’s a captivating exploration of the multifaceted spirit of California. ‘Golden State’ delves into the wild-eyed idealism, unpredictability, and boundless promise of rebirth that the Golden State embodies. Building on the refined ingenuity showcased in his self-titled debut, produced by T Bone Burnett, Ledger continues to evolve his sound, blending a wide range of influences to create entirely new musical landscapes.

Hailing from the Bay Area and now based in Nashville, Ledger draws inspiration from California’s legacy of relentless reinvention. He seamlessly melds genres, at times fusing British folk with rowdy surf rock, to create a musical experience that defies expectations. At the core of ‘Golden State’ is Ledger’s captivating baritone and poetic lyricism, resulting in a body of work that is both meticulously composed and endlessly surprising.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, known for his work with artists like Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, and Kelsey Waldon, ‘Golden State’ marks a stylistic departure from Ledger’s critically acclaimed debut. This time, Ledger collaborated with exceptional musicians such as Nick Bockrath (Cage The Elephant), Russ Pahl (Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers), Ted Russell Kamp, and Jamie Douglass. Together with Jennings himself, who contributed on various instruments, they crafted a lush and spirited sound reminiscent of California’s country-rock scene from the late ’60s and early ’70s. Most of the album was recorded live at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, resulting in a sublime backdrop for Ledger’s introspective musings on loss, despair, and the pursuit of transcendence.

The album kicks off with a moment of symphonic grandeur, introducing the title track. Ledger explores California as a metaphor for personal transformation, delving into the quest for contentment and self-actualisation. The song combines a soulful vocal performance with bright, bristling energy, creating a contrast that mirrors life’s complexities. On ‘There Goes My Mind,’ Ledger delves into his own limitations, set against a lively country-rock backdrop. ‘All The Wine In California’ is a heartrending reflection on lost love, set to a swinging rhythm, while ‘Midnight in L.A.’ captures the heartbreak of shattered dreams.

One of the album’s highlights, ‘Some Misty Morning,’ features a captivating duet between Ledger and singer/songwriter Erin Rae. The song explores themes of yearning and relief, offering multiple interpretations, whether spiritual or secular.

Elsewhere, Ledger channels his inner Roy Orbison on ‘I’m Not Here,’ delivering a cinematic piece of mid-century pop that showcases his impressive vocal range and crescendos to a powerful climax.

Closing out the album with ‘Where Will I Go,’ Ledger ruminates on rootlessness and the uncertainty of the future. With a tender vocal delivery and a soul-stirring string arrangement, the track encapsulates the overarching theme of the record — change, growth, and the unknown.

In the creation of ‘Golden State’, Logan Ledger drew inspiration from a wide array of sources, from Western swing songwriter Cindy Walker to Gene Clark’s cult classic ‘No Other.’ He explores the corners of early-20th-century folk music curated by Harry Smith, showcasing his eclectic taste and desire to blend different eras and styles into unique musical hybrids.

As Ledger continues to uncover new possibilities within longstanding musical traditions, one thing is clear: he’s not one to repeat the past. With ‘Golden State,’ he’s crafted an album that invites listeners on a sonic journey through the heart and soul of California, leaving us eager to see where his musical exploration will take him next.