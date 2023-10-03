‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 4

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will be back for a fourth season it has been confirmed.

The show, which released its season 3 finale today, has been renewed for another season at Disney+. That means we’re going to be joining Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to solve another murder next year.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (‘Grace & Frankie’, ‘Looking’). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, ‘This Is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

The series has been consistently well received by critics and has garnered multiple awards nominations and wins including season two’s Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and many others. All three seasons of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and are available to watch on Disney+ in the UK.