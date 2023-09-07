‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ Blu-ray review

Although better-known for their much-loved comedy films, Ealing Studios also made fine dramas during its peak period of productivity. ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ can certainly be included among its best. A rare success story in the often-faltering British film industry, the Ealing films combined a great cast with captivating storytelling. This winning combination is in evidence throughout ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’.

Richard Attenborough (‘Jurassic Park’) is the most notable of the lead actors. He plays George, a nefarious man from the upper echelons of society who serves in the Royal Navy during World War Two alongside Bill Randall (George Baker) and Birdie (Bill Owen). All three men survive the war, though Bill’s wife Helen (Virginia McKenna) isn’t so lucky. Following a chance meeting between George and Bill, the old gang gets together again. They reclaim their dependable wartime ship, the 1087, and take to the high seas for a life of camaraderie.

However, events take a sinister turn when George starts making illegal money on the side. At first he involves his friends in small smuggling jobs. Then the contraband becomes linked to serious and violent crime. Finally, they are embroiled in completing jobs for the unscrupulous Major Fordyce (Ronald Culver) and it’s only a matter of time before they run up against pirates or customs officers.

‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ is adapted from a compelling story by Nicholas Monsarrat (‘The Cruel Sea’). As the title suggests, the ship becomes a character in its own right. It acts like a moderating female influence in the morally compromised world of the male friends. As soon as the corruption creeps in, the faithful and dependable old ship starts to falter. Director Basil Dearden, who had been behind the camera for Ealing’s 1950 classic ‘The Blue Lamp’ (the film that propelled Dirk Bogarde to stardom), is a safe and competent pair of hands for this picture. He extracts excellent performances from his cast.

Richard Attenborough is especially haunting and George. He leans into the role of baby-faced psychopath Pinkie in ‘Brighton Rock’ that he had played some years earlier. George Baker would go on to be a familiar face in British TV and film for many decades, playing a leading role in, amongst many commendable credits, ‘I, Claudius’. But he is best-remembered as ‘Inspector Wexford’. Here, he is suitably saturnine as the level-headed Bill who tries to keep the gang on the right side of the law. Bill Owen would later become widely recognised as Compo in the long-running whimsical comedy ‘Last of the Summer Wine’. His character Birdie is written as a stereotypical loyal working class mate who knows his place. An actor of Owen’s stature is able to imbue the part with more humanity than is suggested by the slightly patronisingly drawn character on the page.

It’s a shame that Virginia McKenna (‘Born Free’) is under-used as Bill’s wife Helen. Some of the supporting actors are given heftier parts. Ronald Culver is chilling as the sinister crime boss Major Fordyce, and Bernard Lee (M in the earliest ‘James Bond’ films) is sympathetic as the customs officer who smells a rat.

It’s remarkable to think that ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ was released the same year as ‘Rebel Without a Cause’. Whilst the youth-centred American film was a forward-looking revolution in cinema, British films still looked back on the war and its aftermath as the nation struggled to move on from the trauma that it had endured. The contrast between the films is a neat illustration of the national psyches of the countries where they were made. In Britain, rationing had only just come to an end and major cities that had been bombed and Blitzed were still being rebuilt. ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ successfully reveals something about the post-war British society, but it does so through exciting storytelling.

‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ is a competently put-together picture that is well-acted and has more than enough twists, turns and tension to keep audiences hooked nearly seven decades after it was made. The new Blu-ray release brings crystal clarity to the black and white picture, highlighting Basil Dearden’s talent for creating mood through lighting. Overall, the story is strong and thought-provoking, and there is little heavy-handed moralising. Rather, viewers are invited to make their own judgements about the immoral or amoral actions of the characters. ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ is an impressive entry to the Ealing Studios canon and the high profile talent in the cast ensures that it will continue to find new audiences.

An extra feature sees Professor of Film Neil Sinyard expand on the making of the film and the historical context in which ‘The Ship That Died of Shame’ was produced.

