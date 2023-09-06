Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps announce ‘Mule Pull ’24 Tour’ with special guest John R. Miller on the UK leg

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Tyler Childers is gearing up for a monumental year, with the announcement of his global ‘Mule Pull ’24 Tour.’ Joined by his longtime band, The Food Stamps, this highly anticipated tour is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

The tour will take Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps to iconic venues across the globe, including stops in Glasgow, Manchester, and London’s Eventim Apollo. European and U.S. fans will also have the chance to experience their unforgettable performances.

Adding to the excitement, the U.K. leg of the tour will feature special guest John R. Miller, promising an even more extraordinary live music experience.

Credit: Live Nation

Ticket Information:

Artist Pre-sale for all U.K. dates starts on Wednesday, September 13th, at 10 am local time.

General Sale begins on Friday, September 15th, at 9 am local time, and tickets will be available via LiveNation.co.uk.

To ensure fans can secure tickets at their original prices and to combat professional reseller activity, the tour will utilize Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for ticket resale. This means that fans can use the Exchange to resell tickets to fellow fans at the same price they originally paid.

In addition to the tour announcement, Tyler Childers is set to release his highly anticipated new album, “Rustin’ In The Rain,” on Friday, September 8th, on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (pre-order/pre-save). To celebrate the album’s release, Childers recently hosted a special ‘Tyler Childers & Friends’ show at the Grand Ole Opry, performing alongside S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae, and The Travelin’ McCourys, all of whom are featured on the new album.

Tyler Childers’ breakthrough lead single, ‘In Your Love,’ debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video and has since garnered over 5.9 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams. It has received critical acclaim from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence, The Advocate, OUT, LGBTQ Nation, and Rolling Stone.

Childers’ new album, ‘Rustin’ In The Rain,’ also includes special guest vocals from S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae, and Ronnie McCoury, Jason Carter, and Alan Bartram of The Travelin’ McCourys.

Reflecting on the album, Childers shares, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Don’t miss the chance to witness Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps on their ‘Mule Pull ’24 Tour.’ Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey across the globe. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises along the way.