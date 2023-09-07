Prime Video Unveils Official Trailer for Exciting New Series ‘Gen V’

Prepare for an electrifying journey into the dark and thrilling world of ‘Gen V,’ the latest Amazon Original series that expands upon the gripping universe of ‘The Boys.’ Prime Video has just released the official trailer for this highly anticipated series that is set to captivate audiences in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Gen V’ is set to make its exclusive debut on Prime Video, with the first three episodes premiering on Friday, September 29th. Subsequently, viewers can look forward to weekly episode releases, building up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3rd.

In the twisted realm of ‘The Boys,’ ‘Gen V’ introduces us to Godolkin University, a prestigious institution exclusively for budding superheroes. Here, students are trained to become the next generation of heroes, aiming for fame and lucrative endorsements. While we’ve witnessed the dark side of some superheroes, not all start their journey corrupted.

Beyond the typical chaos of college life, ‘Gen V’ students grapple with explosive situations, quite literally. As they navigate the challenges of popularity and academic success, the stakes soar when superpowers come into play. When a group of young supes uncovers something ominous and sinister lurking within the school’s walls, they face a pivotal choice: will they become heroes or villains in their own narratives?

Star-Studded Cast:

The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. ‘Gen V’ also includes guest appearances by Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, along with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from ‘The Boys.’

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers, bringing their creative vision to life. The series also features an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Co-executive producers include Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

‘Gen V’ is a production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in partnership with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Get ready to dive into a world where heroes and villains are not always what they seem. ‘Gen V’ promises to be a thrilling addition to the expanding universe of ‘The Boys.’ Mark your calendars for the premiere, and stay tuned for more updates and surprises as the series unfolds.