Mackenzie Carpenter puts a Country spin on Cyndi Lauper’s classic with ‘Country Girls (Just Wanna Have Fun)’

Almost four decades to the day since the release of Cyndi Lauper’s iconic ’80s anthem ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,’ rising star Mackenzie Carpenter is taking a bold step by releasing her own rendition titled ‘Country Girls (Just Wanna Have Fun).’ The track is now available through The Valory Music Co., and it’s poised to inject some vibrant country spirit into the timeless hit.

“I showed up to a write one day saying I wanted to write the country version of ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,’ and next thing you know, we started ad-libbing and ended up re-writing the ’80s classic… but with a whole lot of country flair,” shared Carpenter. “It all came together in a really fun, colorful way, and I hope people feel like they can crank it up and have some fun—the boys too!”

Paying homage to the harmless rebellion in the original tune, ‘Country Girls (Just Wanna Have Fun)’ brings everything a fun night out honky-tonking could need: neon lights, whiskey, a cowboy, and of course, the girls. “Want a cowboy to take my hand and boot scoot and two-step me to a cover band,” sings Carpenter. “I’ll whiskey wink, he’ll think that he stands a chance and kiss him just because country girls just wanna have fun.”

Despite the ability to write a vulnerable heartbreaker like ‘Jesus I’m Jealous,’ Carpenter’s knack for cheeky lyrics accompanied by a healthy dose of sass shines bright across her self-titled debut EP in tracks like the TikTok-viral, ‘Huntin’ Season,’ and her advisory ‘Don’t Mess With Exes.’ This next release is no exception and is meant to be a soundtrack to going out and having a blast with friends.

Fueled by an upbringing consisting of a rowdy support system, back porch hootenannies, and juicy drama that feeds any plot, the affable and kind Carpenter continues to embrace the crazy aspects that make life a little more fun. Since signing her record deal with The Valory Music Co. last year, Mackenzie is recognized in Country music as an artist to watch, being included in several spotlight programs, including the CMT Next Women of Country class of 2023 and Nashville Briefing’s Artists To Watch 2023. Mackenzie is gearing up to join ‘I’m Not Pretty’ co-writer and friend Megan Moroney on the road for select dates, having already opened for Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen, Parker McCollum, Craig Campbell, and Ryan Hurd. This summer, she took the stage at major events like CMA Fest, Country Thunder, Tortuga Music Festival, Stagecoach and also made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 20th.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit Mackenzie Carpenter’s official website.