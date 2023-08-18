Listen: Calum Scott debuts new single ‘At Your Worst’

Calum Scott returns today with new music in the form of new single ‘At Your Worst’. The song is one of the singer’s most up-tempo and high-energy tracks to date.

Scott worked with co-writers/producers Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa, Rita Ora) and long-time collaborator Jon ‘MAGS’ Maguire on the track. A bold departure from past hits such as ‘Biblical’ and ‘Dancing on My Own’, ‘At Your Worst’ is Scott’s first solo music since the release of his album ‘Bridges‘ in 2022.

“‘At Your Worst’ was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realisation that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities,” says Scott. “This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what, but it’s also song to yourself: a reminder that you should love yourself at your worst, because self-love is the most important. The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

The song follows the release of ‘Whistle’, a collaboration with Jax Jones, and ahead of his ‘The Songbook So Far’ show at the Eventim Apollo in London on 12th March 2023. Scott’s recent ‘Bridges World Tour’ took him on a global run hat kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America and went onto sell 75,000 tickets worldwide across more than 60 shows in over 32 countries across the UK & Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South Africa.