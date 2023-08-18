Madonna’s electrifying ‘Madame X’ Tour immortalised in new vinyl release

Global audiences were spellbound by Madonna’s unprecedented all-theatre ‘Madame X’ Tour, a spectacle of intimacy that played to sold-out crowds around the world. The sheer magic of this unique and unforgettable experience has now been artfully captured in ‘Madame X’, her groundbreaking 2021 concept film and digital soundtrack. This summer, the sonic journey takes an exciting turn as the soundtrack makes its debut on vinyl, presented as a lavish 3-LP set that includes two never-before-heard bonus tracks.

Scheduled for release on September 22nd, the highly anticipated ‘Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience’ offers a breathtaking compilation of 22 dynamic live performances, spanning the diverse epochs of Madonna’s legendary career. The ensemble showcases live renditions of tracks from her remarkable catalogue, including songs from her ninth chart-topping album, ‘Madame X’. A special highlight of this collection is the inclusion of exclusive live versions of ‘Crave’ (featuring Swae Lee) and ‘Sodade’, both absent from the original digital soundtrack.

This extraordinary sonic journey was recorded in January 2020 in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal, during the iconic ‘Madame X’ Tour. Marking a monumental moment for the pop sensation, it was her first foray into performing live within more intimate venues since her trailblazing ‘Virgin Tour’ back in 1985. Notably, Madonna’s 2008 ‘Sticky & Sweet’ Tour retains its esteemed position as the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist.

At the core of the ‘Madame X’ Tour was the enigmatic persona of Madame X herself—an audacious secret agent crisscrossing the globe, adopting diverse identities, championing freedom, and illuminating the shadows. The album’s tracklist is punctuated by captivating performances of songs from ‘Madame X’, the singer’s 14th studio album. Instantly recognisable tracks such as ‘Dark Ballet’, ‘I Rise’, and ‘I Don’t Search I Find’ feature prominently, with the latter securing the pole position on the Hot Dance Club Songs chart in 2020, marking Madonna’s 50th #1 hit. The album also delivers electrifying live takes on timeless favourites like ‘Vogue’, ‘Human Nature’, ‘Like A Prayer’ and ‘Frozen’.

‘Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience’ will arrive as a deluxe 3LP set on classic black vinyl, available at all major retailers. Collectors and devoted fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to acquire a limited-edition 3LP picture disc version, accessible solely through Madonna’s official website, Rhino.com, and select Warner Music Group D2C stores worldwide.

The track listing for the album is:

LP One

Side A

1. “Intro”

2. “God Control”

3. “Dark Ballet”

4. “Human Nature”

Side B

1. “Vogue”

2. “I Don’t Search I Find”

3. “American Life”

4. “Batuka”

LP Two

Side A

1. “Fado Pechincha” (featuring Gaspar Varela)

2. “Killers Who Are Partying”

3. “Crazy”

4. “Welcome To My Fado Club” (Medley)

5. “Medellin” (featuring Maluma)

Side B

1. “Extreme Occident”

2. “Breathwork” (Dance Interlude)

3. “Frozen”

4. “Come Alive”

LP Three

Side A

1. “Future” (featuring Quavo)

2. “Like A Prayer”

3. “I Rise”

Side B

Bonus Tracks

1. “Sodade” *

2. “Crave” (featuring Swae Lee) *

* Previously Unreleased

Madonna kicks off ‘The Celebration Tour’ with four sold-out dates at London’s The O2 Arena on October 14th 2023.

With an astounding tally of over 300 million records sold across the globe, Madonna indisputably reigns as the best-selling female artist of all time. Her illustrious career has garnered a multitude of accolades, including a remarkable seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and an array of esteemed international honors, among them BRIT Awards, MTV Awards, and World Music Awards. In a crowning moment of recognition, Madonna was enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, cementing her legacy as a true trailblazer in the world of music.