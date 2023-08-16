Madonna to kick-off ‘The Celebration Tour’ in London in October

Madonna will kick off ‘The Celebration Tour’ in London this October it has been confirmed.

The Queen of Pop has announced the full dates after being forced to reschedule the North American leg following a health scare recently, which saw her end up in hospital. Most of the North America dates of the tour have been rescheduled and will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates. This includes all dates except Los Angeles and one date in New York due to a venue change, detailed below. Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.

‘The Celebration Tour’ will officially kick off with four sold out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin on December 13th in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

In New York, fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on August 27th, 2023, will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. Tickets for the original show at MSG will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser by Monday, August 28th. Ticketmaster will then provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets to the new date at Barclays Centre. Advance sales start Tuesday, August 29th and run through Thursday, August 31st. If tickets remain, they will go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 1st at 10am ET.

In Los Angeles, fans holding tickets to the shows previously scheduled at Crypto.com Arena (9/27/23, 9/28/23, 9/30/23 & 10/01/23) and Kia Forum (1/7/24 & 1/8/24) will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the new Kia Forum dates prior to the public. Tickets for the original shows in Los Angeles will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser by August 28th. Ticketmaster will provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets for their specific rescheduled event. Advance tickets for all previous Los Angeles ticket holders will begin Tuesday, August 29th and run through Thursday, August 31st. Fans unable to purchase tickets to the corresponding shows will have a second presale opportunity starting Friday, September 1st through Monday, September 4th to purchase tickets to any of the five Kia Forum performances. Remaining tickets will open for public sale Tuesday, September 5th (10am PT) at Ticketmaster.com

As mentioned, due scheduling conflicts, the following shows are unfortunately canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – UK & EUROPE

14/10/2023 London, UK, The O2

15/10/2023 London, UK, The O2

17/10/2023 London, UK, The O2

18/10/2023 London, UK, The O2

21/10/2023 Antwerp, BE, Sportpaleis

22/10/2023 Antwerp, BE, Sportpaleis

25/10/2023 Copenhagen, DK, Royal Arena

26/10/2023 Copenhagen, DK, Royal Arena

28/10/2023 Stockholm, SE, Tele2 Arena

1/11/2023 Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi

2/11/2023 Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi

6/11/2023 Lisbon, PT, Altice Arena

7/11/2023 Lisbon, PT, Altice Arena

12/11/2023 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

13/11/2023 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

15/11/2023 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

16/11/2023 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

19/11/2023 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

20/1/2023 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

23/11/2023 Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

25/11/2023 Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

28/11/2023 Berlin, DE, Mercedes-Benz Arena

29/11/2023 Berlin, DE, Mercedes-Benz Arena

1/12/2023 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

2/12/2023 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

5/12/2023 London, UK, The O2

6/12/2023 London, UK, The O2

North America

13/12/2023 Brooklyn, Barclays Center – Original Date (no change)

14/12/2023 Brooklyn, Barclays Center – Original Date (no change)

16/12/2023 Brooklyn, Barclays Center – MSG – 27/8/2023*

18/12/2023 Washington, Capital One Arena – Original Date (no change)

19/12/2023 Washington, Capital One Arena – 2/9/2023

8/1/2024 Boston, TD Garden – 30/8/2023

9/1/2024 Boston, TD Garden – 31/8/2023

11/1/2024 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – 13/8/2023

12/1/2024 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – 14/8/2023

15/1/2024 Detroit, Little Caesars Arena – 5/8/2023

18/11/2024 Montreal, Bell Centre – 19/8/2023

20/1/2024 Montreal, Bell Centre – 20/8/2023

22/1/2024 New York, Madison Square Garden Arena – 23/8/2023

23/1/2024 New York, Madison Square Garden Arena – 24/8/2023

25/1/2024 Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center – 20/12/2023

29/1/2024 New York, Madison Square Garden Arena – 26/8/2023

1/2/2024 Chicago, United Center – 9/8/2023

2/2/2024 Chicago, United Center – 10/8/2023

5/2/2024 Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena – 7/8/2023

8/2/2024 Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 2/8/2023

13/2/2024 Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center – 30/7/2023

17/2/2024 Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena – 18/7/2023

18/2/2024 Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena – 19/7/2023

21/2/2024 Vancouver, Rogers Arena – 15/7/2023

24/2/2024 Sacramento, Golden 1 Center – 13/1/2024

27/2/2024 San Francisco, Chase Center – 4/10/2023

28/2/2024 San Francisco, Chase Center – 5/10/2023

1/3/2024 Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena – 7/10/2023

2/3/2024 Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena – 8/10/2024

4/3/2024 Los Angeles, Kia Forum – Crypto.com – 27/9/23*

5/3/2024 Los Angeles, Kia Forum – Crypto.com – 28/9/23*

7/3/2024 Los Angeles, Kia Forum – Crypto.com – 30/9/23*

9/3/2024 Los Angeles, Kia Forum – Crypto.com – 01/10/23*

11/3/2024 Los Angeles, Kia Forum – Kia Forum – 7/1/24 & 8/1/24*

13/3/2024 Palm Desert, Acrisure Arena – 11/1/2024

16/3/2024 Phoenix, Footprint Center – 22/7/2023

19/3/2024 Denver, Ball Arena – 25/7/2023

24/3/2024 Dallas, American Airlines Center – 18/9/2023

25/3/2024 Dallas, American Airlines Center – 19/9/2023

28/3/2024 Houston, Toyota Center – 13/9/2023

29/3/2024 Houston, Toyota Center – 14/9/2023

1/4/2024 Atlanta, State Farm Arena – 5/9/2023

4/4/2024 Tampa, Amalie Arena – 7/9/2023

6/4/2024 Miami, Kaseya Center – 9/9/2023

7/4/2024 Miami, Kaseya Center – 10/9/2023

14/4/2024 Austin, Moody Center – 21/9/2023

15/4/2024 Austin, Moody Center – 22/9/2023

20/4/2024 Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes – 25/1/2024

21/4/2024 Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes – 27/1/2024

23/4/2024 Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes – 28/1/2024

24/4/2024 Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes – 30/1/2024

Cancelled Tulsa, BOK Center – 27/7/2023

Cancelled Nashville, Bridgestone Arena – 22/12/2023

Cancelled San Francisco, Chase Center – 15/1/2024

Cancelled Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena – 18/1/2024

Cancelled Phoenix, Footprint Center – 20/1/2024

*Tickets for the originally scheduled performances honored at the rescheduled events. Refunds if required available at point of purchase.