Calum Scott announces 2024 ‘The Songbook So Far’ headline show at Eventim Apollo in London

Calum Scott has announced a headline show, ‘The Songbook So Far’, at Eventim Apollo, London on 12th March 2024.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on Friday 9th June 2023. Fans can expect Scott to celebrate his hits so far including ‘Dancing On My Own’, ‘Biblical’ and ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’.

Scott says: “Since I brought my ‘Bridges World Tour’ to London late last year at the iconic Palladium, I have been pining to be back! I have done a few special shows in London, my last one in 2018 at Union Chapel and that really was unique for me, but I have really grown as a man and as an artist in those five years. A lot has changed for me and that is directly reflected in my music, my performances but most importantly, my shows. I’m not going to give anything away; you’ll have to come see The Songbook So Far for yourself – you won’t regret it!”

The show comes as Scott adds to his already incredible achievements in 2023. He started off the year with a BRIT nomination for ‘Where Are You Now’ with Lost Frequencies and more recently he released ‘Whistle’ with Jax Jones, which he has performed on ITV2’s ‘Love Island’ and at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Scott collaborated with Take That for a reworking of their single ‘Greatest Day’, which he performed with the band at the Coronation Concert for King Charles III. His latest album ‘Bridges’ was released in 2022 and was produced by Greg Kurstin.

As a live performer, Scot has sold over 75,000 tickets across 64 shows in over 32 countries. He will perform several festivals and special performances this summer across Europe including Disneyland Paris for Pride and is confirmed to appear before Mika at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre in Bristol on 21st June 2023.